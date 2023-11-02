BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News at Sunrise celebrated Columbus Watson who has turned 100!

Watson was born in Arkansas and married his wife “Lula” in 1945 and moved to Bakersfield a year later.

Watson was quite the handyman in his day. He was a railroad worker and was responsible for maintenance and supplies for the trains. One of his favorite hobbies was fixing cars for his friends and family.

He was also active at his church where he served many roles and is now known as Deacon Emeritus.

Happy 100th birthday Columbus Watson!