BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Violent crime rates typically start to heat up as the weather does, but perhaps the most at-risk group for engaging in illegal behaviors during summer months are our community’s youth.

The summer months bring a lack of built-in routine and structure normally provided by school, as well as increased time in potentially unstable home environments. Studies from Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) show that first-time youth marijuana, alcohol and cigarette uses often nearly double during the months of June and July, compared to the rest of the year.

Two Youth Mentor Specialists from local nonprofit Garden Pathways, Bobbi Beckner and Carrington Prichett, joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about the factors that contribute to teens engaging in criminal activity and how local organizations are seeking to provide help.

Prichett and Beckner also spoke about actions parents and community members can take to support students, as well as resources available to youth needing support.

For the full interview, view the video in the player.