BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — STEAM program specialist with Kern County Superintendent of Schools Justin Janssen joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about summer learning loss and how parents can keep their kids learning over the break.

Activities that will help keep your child’s brain engaged over summer break:

-Test yourself with puzzles

-Use math while shopping

-Play a board game

-Use free online math resources

-Find your way out of an escape room

-Create your own book or comic strip

-Build something using instructions

-Go on a hike and draw what you see.

-Learn to code with Scratch

-Become a citizen scientist

-Visit CALM and learn about animals

-Visit the Kern County Museum

