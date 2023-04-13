Kern County Family Magazine’s 26th annual Summer Camp and Adventure Fair is returning to Kern County this year after a two-year hiatus.

Leslie Carroll, the Summer Camp Fair Coordinator, and LJ Radon, Owner and Publisher of Kern County Family Magazine joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the free event.

The event will offer families an opportunity to meet Kern County camp counselors and learn about different camping options for young kids.

The Summer Camp and Adventure Fair will take place on April 20 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Westside Church of Christ Gymnasium on Stockdale Highway.