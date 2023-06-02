BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Young Marines collected many tattered flags from across Kern County ready to be retired.

Steve Gerber and Charlie Chambers with the Bakersfield Young Marines joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the importance of respectfully retiring an American flag.

Bakersfield Young Marines folded and loaded flags into a small bus outside the KGET-17 Studios Friday ready to be respectfully retired.

Flags can be dropped off at our studios at 2120 L Street during business hours, now through June 9.