BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services confirmed Wednesday “strep zoo” was the bacteria responsible for the deaths of two dogs in shelters over the weekend.

Nick Cullen with Kern County Animal Services joined 17 News at Noon to talk about what this means for the remaining animals at the shelter and your pets at home.

Officials were concerned the cause of death was the new mysterious canine illness, but KCSAS said it was in fact streptococcus zooepidemicus, also known as, “strep zoo.” It is common among horses, cattle and pigs. In immunocompromised dogs, it can lead to pneumonia.

“It was tragic and disturbing for us all at the shelter and for the community and we really thought it was vital, especially since so much is unknown about the mysterious illness. We were actually relieved when we got some laboratory testing that we can put a label on this and figure out how to attack it,” Cullen said.

While there is no vaccine for “strep zoo,” shelter staff are treating the illness with a powerful antibiotic that stops the illness in its tracks.

Cullen said some signs of infection include:

fever

vomiting

labored breathing

coughing up blood

nasal discharge

