BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stramler Park is about to undergo a sensational transformation into a colossal water park for one day only.

The “Heat Wave Water Festival”, hosted by KG Music Events, will be coming to Stramler Park at 4003 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield on Saturday, July 29.

The event will include dunk tanks, foam pit battles, a beer garden, a VIP area, numerous vendors and live performances, including tribute bands for Fleetwood Mac, Def Leppard, Blink 182, Sum41 and the Offspring, according to a release. The event is exclusively for people ages 18 and older.

Gustavo Martinez joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for the full interview.

For more information on the Heat Wave Water Festival, visit the KG Music Events website.