BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of Kern County’s youngest scientists is getting international attention after competing at the Regeneron International Science Fair.

Stockdale High School student Harjaisal Brar placed second in the “Biomedical Engineering category” at ISEF and he joined 17 News at Noon to talk about his latest innovation.

At the Kern County Science Fair, Harjaisal won first place in the “mammalian biology” category with his project of a 3D printed silicone wound dressing, which he then featured at the state and then the international level.

Nearly 1,800 students worldwide earn the right to compete in the science fair for $5 million in awards and scholarships at ISEF.