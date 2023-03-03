BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community Relations Specialist for the Bakersfield Police Department Edwina Tripp and Officer Michael Broida joined 17 News at Noon to talk about how you can join BPD’s exercise classes.

In an effort to encourage its employees to be fit and healthy, BPD has extended the invitation to the community by holding exercise sessions in alternating parks throughout Bakersfield, said Tripp.

The first exercise class is scheduled for Saturday at Greystone Park located at the corner of Mountain Vista Drive and Harris Road. The class will begin at 8 a.m.

“Definitely not a bootcamp style workout,” said Broida. “It’s something we’re going to accommodate to all members of the community whether it be kids or different fitness levels of all types and ages.”

The class will last about an hour. Bakersfield’s Recreation and Parks Department will also be onsite offering nutrition information and park rangers to answer any questions participants might have.

The exercise sessions will be held each Saturday for the next 13 weeks. To participate just show up in person and bring a water bottle.