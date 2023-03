BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lana Fain and Jelly Bean with CALM joined 17 News at Noon with a preview of the Spring Fling event happening next week.

Fain gave a preview of the exciting events that are scheduled to take place from April 4 to 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the California Living Museum.

For this event, children must be accompanied by an adult, according to organizers. During the event admission for children from ages 3 to 12 is $4.

For more information about the event, click here.