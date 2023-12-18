BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Southwest Library Branch will be shutting down for six months beginning in January.

The library, located at 8301 Ming Ave. in southwest Bakersfield, will be closed from Jan. 2 through June 2 for what county supervisors are calling “life-safety and critical maintenance improvements” along with “security enhancements.”

The work is being funded through the Building Forward Library Infrastructure Grant — with more than $800,000 to improve the aging infrastructure.

Fahra Daredia with the Kern County Library joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the closure and alternative branches that will be staying open.