BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Brothers Zane and Cooper Adamo from The Soda Crackers joined 17 News at Sunrise to perform an original song “Two-step solution,” and talk about preserving the history and stylings of the original Bakersfield Sound.

Di Sharman from the nonprofit Citizens Preserving History joined The Soda Crackers to share about the upcoming show, Pioneers of the Bakersfield Sound, at the Bakersfield Fox Theater tomorrow.

The Soda Crackers will be performing alongside many Bakersfield music legends at tomorrow’s show, where a portion of the proceeds will go towards Citizens Preserving History’s newest project to bring a collection of Patti Doolittle’s paintings that once hung in Trout’s Nightclub back to Bakersfield.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday, and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available online, or can be purchased at the door.