BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local musical duo Sue Laws and Jordan Belardes joined 17 News at Sunrise for an encore special edition of Sound of Sunrise.

Laws, who is a relative new-comer to Bakersfield, spoke about her experience in the local music scene alongside Belardes, who Laws describes as an “omnipresent entity” in Bakersfield music.

The pair performed a song written by Laws entitled “Someone I Can Hold.”

Laws and Belardes are performing tonight at the Twist on Main in Ventura at 7:30 p.m., but also have a number of local shows scheduled for the coming month.

They can be seen performing Saturday, Dec. 2nd at 11:30 a.m. and Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. at Primetime BBQ, Dec. 15 at Beer Billy’s at 7 p.m., The Botanist on Dec 28th at 7 p.m. and at Temblor Brewing on Jan 13th at 7 p.m.