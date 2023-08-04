BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jordan Sutton, Michael Bonanno and Justin Pittman, the three musicians that make up the Bakersfield band Opera, joined 17 News at Sunrise for this week’s Sound of Sunrise.

Although the band Opera actually filled the 17 News studio with sounds reminiscent of the Beatles, and describes their sound as rock and roll rather than operatic, the name represents the three members’ shared love for musical theater and classical music.

The trio, who perform as Opera as well as in their cover band, The Habbits, both have a number of upcoming shows, including Wine Me Up on Aug. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tlo Wines on August 12th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Fest Fest 4 at Temblor Brewing Co. on Sept. 2.