BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local group Midnight Dorsett joined 17 News at Sunrise for this week’s Sound of Sunrise.

Jonal Clauff, the front-man for the band, has appeared on Sound of Sunrise on two other occasions as a background musician, but took the spotlight on vocals and guitar for his third appearance, alongside Saxon Cross on bass and Joseph Caquias on drums.

The band performed an original song entitled “Terminal Velocity,” which will be included in their upcoming album.

Clauff will perform solo on Sunday at The Trap, located at 1914 N. Chester Ave., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Midnight Dorsett will perform as a band at Temblor Brewing Company’s Fest Fest 4 on Sept. 2.