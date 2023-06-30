BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Michael Peters joined 17 News at Sunrise to perform an original song entitled “12345&6” ahead of his performance Saturday July 1st with his band, Michael and the Monsters, at the Night at the Nile.

The event, which is being organized by the Bakersfield Fox Theater Foundation, will begin at 7 p.m. at the Nile Theater in downtown Bakersfield.

Also joining Peters on 17 News at Sunrise was Alan Urquhart, who co-created the podcast Bands of Bakersfield with Peters.

Urquhart and Peters say that in creating the podcast, they have discovered even more talented local musicians, all showcasing the diversity of musical styles here in the Central Valley.