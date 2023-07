BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local musician Marlon Mackey joined 17 News at Sunrise for the Sound of Sunrise. He was accompanied by vocalist June E. and bassist and vocalist Fernando Montoya.

The trio performed an original song titled “Strawberry Dreams” after speaking about the local music scene and their experience as musicians here in Bakersfield.

Mackey’s band, Tonight We Are, will be performing tonight Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. at The BLVD, located at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Ste. 300.