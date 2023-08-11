BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local artists Lou Beauty and Keyne D’Var joined 17 news to perform their song, Pink Neon, which is a recently released collaboration. Also joining them was Rebecca Spickler on keys and vocals, Chase Steiner on bass and Devon Reid Kinnard on drums.

Due to technical difficulties, the group was unable to perform during 17 News at Sunrise, but was featured instead on 17 News at Noon.

Lou Beauty will be performing at the Water Lantern Festival at the Park at Riverwalk on Saturday, August 19th.

Keyne D’Var currently has a new record out but will also be dropping a song on August 16th and another album on August 28th.

Beauty and his band had already released a version of the song Pink Neon, but decided to re-mix the piece, this time with a guest artist. According to Lou Beauty, Keyne was a great choice as his lyrical talents lend themselves well to the song.