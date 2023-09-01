BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield-based band HATE DRUGS joined 17 News at Sunrise for the final Sound of Sunrise performance of the summer.

Bandmembers David Caploe, John Irwin IV, Adrian Diaz and Norman Lee, performed a new song that has not yet been released called “Back of Your Hand.”

The band, which has been together for about nine years, will launch a West Coast tour in November, with more information and tickets available soon.

View their Sound of Sunrise performance by watching the video in the player.