BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tehachapi bluegrass band, Fistful of Nickels, joined 17 News at Sunrise ahead of two weekend shows at Tehachapi’s Mountain Fest.

Steven Woods on guitar and vocals, Hugh Shane on Guitar, Justin Komin on Fiddle and Les Webb on Bass.

The band, which describes itself as a blend of Americana, folk, bluegrass and alternative music styles, performed an original song, “Sprung,” during Sound of Sunrise with members Steven Woods on guitar and vocals, Hugh Shane on guitar, Justin Komin on fiddle and Les Webb on bass.

The four person group will be performing at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the Tehachapi VFW and Aug. 20 at P-Dubs Brew Pub at noon.