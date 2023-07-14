BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Singer, songwriter Faith Angeles and her bandmates, Johnal and Hayden, joined 17 News at Sunrise to perform an original song “Bleeding,” ahead of her August performance at Catch One in Los Angeles.

Faith began playing the guitar at age seven and has been consistently writing songs since the pandemic.

Between balancing busy work and student schedules, Faith continues to write and release new original music. Some of her influences include Jessie Reyez and Amy Winehouse.

You can listen to Faith’s latest release, “Watch Me” on her Spotify page.