BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield band The Rivals joined 17 News at Sunrise for a special fall edition of the Sound of Sunrise summer concert series.

Band members, Kelly Pray on vocals, Jordan Lewis on lead guitar, Travis McNinch on drums and Todd Bentley on bass guitar, performed an original song entitled “Won’t Give In,” which was released today, along with the band’s debut album.

The four-piece band has a number of upcoming shows, including a performance tonight at 6 p.m. at Cal Coast Beer in Paso Robles and will be playing at the Rivernook Festival in Kernville tomorrow at 3 p.m. They will also be performing at the Padre Hotel Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

