BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country singer Devyn Brinsfield joined 17 News at Sunrise to perform an original song about Bakersfield ahead of his performance at TLO Wines Friday evening.

Brinsfield’s song, “Down in the Valley” is a ballad about two Bakersfield men who get involved in the oil industry and one man takes the other’s life.

TLO Wines is located at 1212 18th Street. For more information visit their website tlowines.com or call 661-864-7086.