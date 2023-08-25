BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After wrapping up her West Coast Tour, Crimson Skye joined 17 News at Sunrise for the summer Sound of Sunrise segment.

Skye spoke about her inspiration behind her music, as well as what is coming next for her.

She performed her original song “Higher” live at KGET’s studio. Skye will be performing tonight at CAMPO Bar and Bottle at 7 p.m., in addition to her recurring Skye on the River concert, which will next take place on Friday Sept. 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Okihi located at 13277 Round Mountain Rd.

She will also be featured in Bakersfield Sound Company’s Songwriter Showcase on October 13th. Further details on that performance are to be announced.

For the full interview and performance, watch the video in the player.