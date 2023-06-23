BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may recognize one of the faces from today’s Sound of Sunrise performance, but we guarantee he won’t be singing about student debt.

Dave Anderson has appeared on Sunrise many times in the past as a financial advisor, but never with his band mates. Bakersfield Cactus joined 17 News at Sunrise to perform their song, “Hourglass.”

Bakersfield Cactus is scheduled to perform Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Mama Tried Summer Music Jam, located at the Downtown Farmer’s Market outside of the Hen’s Roost.

Performing on Sound of Sunrise:

Dave Anderson – Guitar and Vocals

Emily Waite – Vocals

Chase Steiner – Bass

Jonal Clauff – Guitar

Charlie Waite – Drums