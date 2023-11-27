BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cyber Monday is here, and there are tips available when it comes to Christmas shopping for children.

Parents may find themselves wondering whether to buy their children the most popular toys or the toys that can help their children learn.

Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield says when shopping for toys that are educational and fun, parents can look into gifts such as building toys, games, supplies and books. More hands-on options include Kindle Kids, toy cash registers, chemistry sets or the 3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Pen Set.

Delia Navarro with Bakersfield Sylvan Learning joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about educational toy shopping. Watch the video in the player for more details.