BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many shoppers are looking forward to Black Friday this week, but the Greater Bakersfield Chamber is also asking residents to consider supporting “Small Business Saturday.”

The “Shop Local, Shop Now” holiday campaign is supported by the City of Bakersfield and the Kern Women’s Business Center, as both encourage residents to support local businesses this season.

Organizers say shopping local not only supports the local economy, but also allows residents to select products with a lower carbon footprint, minimal packaging waste and eco-friendly options.

Hillary Haenes, the Interim President and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the campaign. Watch the video in the player for more details.