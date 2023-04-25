BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault have merged under the name The Open Door Network to host the 31st Annual “Shoes For Our Homeless Shoe Drive.”

CEO for the Open Door Network Lauren Skidmore and Guarantee Shoe Center owners Roscoe and Sarah Rolnik joined 17 News at Noon to talk about how this event greatly impacts the homeless living in our community.

The annual shoe drive benefits men, women, and children at the Open Door Network. Guarantee Shoe Center said they gave collected more than 96,000 pairs of shoes over the decades. This year it hopes to hit the 1000,000 mark.

New or gently used shoes can be dropped off downtown at Guarantee Shoe Center and here at the KGET-TV studios and at Capital Dental Group on Camino Media. KGET will continue to collect shoes until the end of April.