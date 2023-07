BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise to give updates on vandalism cases in downtown Bakersfield, the Secret Witness reward being offered for information on the Mojave mass murder and Kern River swift water rescues.

The interview also covered why the Kern County Sheriff’s Office remains understaffed, as well as, Youngblood’s message to tourists who plan on visiting the Kern River.