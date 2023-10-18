BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss a number of recent headlines effecting Kern residents.

Youngblood gave an update on the investigation around what KCSO suspects to be a double murder-suicide that occurred on South M Street on Monday night.

He also discussed the county’s inmate death rates after news of the 10th in-custody death this year was released earlier this week. While four of those deaths were of natural causes, six were reported as self-inflicted.

Additionally, earlier this month, the agency announced that the Central Receiving Facility in downtown Bakersfield had been closed for booking, although it is still being utilized as a court holding facility. Youngblood spoke about the reasoning behind this change, as well as how the booking process now functions.

