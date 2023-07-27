BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the state legislature holds a summer recess, Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about some of the bills she has been working on.

Perhaps the most prominent bill as of late is Senate Bill 14, which would reclassify trafficking a child as a serious felony.

Grove proposed the bill, which was authored by Kern County Assistant District Attorney Tyson McCoy. Grove spoke to 17 News about the obstacles and surprise twists in the effort to pass the bill.

The State Senator also spoke about three bills pertaining to fentanyl.

Grove also spoke about the Imagination Library, an initiative by Dolly Parton, which is expanding throughout California. Grove was the lead author for the bill, which was passed and funded through the legislature. Children can sign up through their local library to participate in the program, where they will receive a free book every month, mailed to their house.

For more information about the Imagination Library, visit https://www.library.ca.gov/services/to-public/imagination-library/.