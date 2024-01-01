BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sherod Waite, CEO of Moneywise Wealth Management, joined 17 News at Sunrise for the New Year’s Special to talk about setting goals for finances for 2024.

Having a tighter grasp of where money is coming from and going to is the first step, which can be easily done through money management apps, many of which are offered through your applicable bank, said Waite.

Other important goals that many Americans are sure to have as the new year rolls around is paying down debt and investing. Waite discussed the best ways to approach those goals in manageable ways.

He also gave a forecast of the coming year as inflation is going down nationally and interest rates expected to lower along with it, making 2024 likely to be a good time to buy a house or make the monthly bills a little more manageable.