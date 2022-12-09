Bakersfield Second Saturday spokesperson Shannon La Bare joined 17 News at Noon to talk about what to expect at this weekend’s downtown event. You can expect all things cozy, local love and getting those shopping lists checked off!

In case you have not had a chance to make it out to Second Saturday, here is a little of what you can expect.

Second Saturday is an all day event with something to do all around Downtown Bakersfield, according to La Bare. In Your Wildest Dreams and the Bakersfield Homeless Center will have drop off boxes to donate used children’s clothes.

La Bare will be roaming around Downtown Bakersfield handing out gift cards, so be sure to keep an eye out for her and say, “Hi!”

Whether you’re looking to shop, have a drink, or just walk around and enjoy the downtown ambiance there will be something to do for everyone.

For a map and full list of attractions and activities visit their website.