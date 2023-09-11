BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new study says screen-time can actually delay development in very young children.

The study, which looked at one-year-olds children and their media consumption, then compared the same children at ages two and four, showed a correlation between increased technology use at a young age to parent’s reports of developmental delays.

Dr. Nimisha Amin joined 17 News at Sunrise to break down more of the study, and to speak about how to create responsible media usage in children.

According to Amin, screen-time should be off limits for kids between zero to 18-months-old, if they do have it, it should be educational content both the child and parent can watch together. For children two to five-years-old, screen-time should not exceed more than one hour.

For more tips watch the full interview in the player.