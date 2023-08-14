BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the start of the school year comes the start of the many school activities, including athletics and other strenuous activities.

From hydration to physicals to equipment safety to proper sleep, there are so many aspects of these activities that parents and coaches should keep in mind to make sure everyone involved stays safe and healthy.

Pediatrician Dr. Nimisha Amin joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about the various ways to set your young athlete up for success heading into this school year.

For the full interview, watch the video in the player.