BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As shoppers stop by stores this time of year, there’s a familiar sound ringing through the air. The red kettles are out and bell ringers are working to bring in donations to those red kettles.

Captain Clint Trimmer with the Salvation Army joined 17 News at Noon with more information on the donation drive and food drive.

Tri Counties Bank announced the launch of its 17th Annual Tis the Season Food Drive, in partnership with The Salvation Army.

The food drive aims to collect over 50,000 pounds of non-perishable food items from Nov. 13 to Dec. 22 to help families in need throughout California.

The food drive is an opportunity for the general public, local merchants, schools and other organizations in the community to meet the overwhelming need for food. All donations stay local and assist The Salvation Army with refilling their pantries after the holiday season, so they can continue to feed families throughout the year.

Non-perishable or canned food donations can be dropped off at any Tri Counties Bank branch.

Monetary donations can be made online at the Tri-Counties Bank website.

It is encouraged to donate non-perishable items, such as:

Peanut butter

Canned tuna or chicken

Canned beans or vegetables

Rice and whole-grain pasta

Soups

Oatmeal or cereal

Canola or olive oil

Coffee or tea

For more information watch the video in the player above.