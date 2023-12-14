BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the onslaught of flu and cold season, an uptick of RSV cases is expected to peak in coming months.

Pediatrician Dr. Nimisha Amin joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the symptoms to look out for, as well as which groups may be most vulnerable to the virus.

For many, particularly older children and young to middle aged adults, RSV will not progress beyond a cough and runny nose, according to Dr. Amin. The groups that are the most at-risk for those mild symptoms progressing into a more serious infection are young babies, premature babies, toddlers with heart or lung disease or elderly populations.

Although there is now a preventative treatment available for RSV, which is a monoclonal antibody that can protect from RSV for 5 months, the shot hasn’t eliminated the risk as much as providers would have hoped.

“The biggest problem is that we don’t have enough doses for everybody,” said Dr. Amin. “We’ve really had to ration and allocate the doses according to our most at-risk babies.”

Dr. Amin also noted that there is a traditional vaccine for RSV that is more widely available for older children, adults and the elderly.

For more, watch the full interview in the video player.