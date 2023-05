BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Walk for Kids fundraising event is returning to Bakersfield on June 3 at the Kern County Museum.

The proceeds raised at the event will go to the Ronald McDonald House, according to organizers.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers say there is a $25 minimum to register for the walk.

For more information and to register, click here.