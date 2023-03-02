North of the River Recreation and Parks District spokesperson Jasmin Lobasso joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the upcoming spring events happening in Oildale.

Are you a parent who wants their child to get a jumpstart on academics? Then look no further than the Robots 4 Tots program.

NOR invites children ages 3.5 to 5 years old and a parent to participate in the free robot-building workshop on March 24. The program introduces robotics and prepares kids for kindergarten, helps family members develop new skills and sparks interest in science and technology, according to Lobasso.

Only 100 spots are available, you must register in person at the Riverview Community Center located at 401 Willow Drive. Registration closes March 17.

NOR will also host the return of Summerball, a baseball and softball program offered to boys and girls ages 8 to 15 during the off-season.

The season will start May 1 through June 30th. To register, visit NORfun.org