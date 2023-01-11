The organizer of the Rio Bravo Rumble Brian Monroe joined 17 News to preview this weekend’s 5K and 10K races.

Monroe said this year’s Rio Bravo Rumble race is a running-only event. The race previously featured a cycling race. Participants can show up and register at the race or register online.

If you have registered for the race, you can pick up your race packet between 3 to 6 Friday afternoon at Glinn & Giordano Physical Therapy located at 9501 Flushing Quail Road suite #10.

You can also pick up your registration materials at the race on Saturday between 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. before the 9 a.m. start time.

The 5K and 10K runs are $40, with a $15 fee after January 8th. Tickets for youths (18 and under) are $20 with a paying adult.

This is a rain-or-shine event.