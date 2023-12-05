BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, Dec. 7 marks 82 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, but the remembrance of fallen soldiers never truly fades away.

The United Veterans of Kern will hold their annual day of remembrance at the Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial, located at 515 Truxtun Ave.

Organizers say there will be a moment of silence at 9:50 a.m — the exact time Hawaii was attacked that day. The event will feature music, singing, bell ringing, cannon firing, military vehicles and more.

This ceremony is free and open to the public, according to organizers.

Marc Sandall joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.