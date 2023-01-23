Deputy Phillip Campas’ father Jesse and family friend, Dick Taylor joined 17 News to talk about a fundraising event for Phillip’s greatest passions, Devil Pups Program — mentorship for young Marines boot camp happening Monday at the Salty’s event center located at 6720 Schirra Court from 4 to 7 p.m. in Bakersfield.

Today would have been Kern County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Phillip Campas’ 37th birthday. Campas was killed in the line of duty during a SWAT standoff in Wasco in July 2021. The gunman Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr. also killed his wife and two sons that day. Deputies later killed Ramirez as he fired toward officers from the roof of his house.

According to Dick Taylor, The Devil Pups is a youth leadership program that takes place annually in Los Angeles. Each year the Bakersfield Devil Pups send about 10-35 teens to Los Angeles to learn leadership techniques, teamwork and how to take the “I” and “me” from situations and make it about “we” and “us” while helping others be successful.

The money raised will help fund a 10-day camp at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in July. Each student’s room and board costs around $900 each, with 23% of the teens who attend the camp also end up joining the Marine Corps, Taylor said.

Funds from the event will also go towards the Phillip Campas Scholarship Fund at East High School, Phillip’s alma mater, Jesse Campas said.

The fundraiser is sold out, but the public is still invited to come out to donate and pay their respects to the family.