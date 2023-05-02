BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Relay For Life Survivors Lap returns to the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend and you are invited to the festivities.

Skin cancer survivor Tina Carmona joined 17 News at Noon to highlight Tuesday night’s Survivor Reception Social in the Harvest Hall at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Relay For Life is the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For more than 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.

The Survivor Social will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. To RSVP, email donna.hermann@cancer.org