BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The kickoff for Relay for Life will be happening this weekend, and residents are invited to join the fun.

Relay for Life is an annual fundraiser hosted by the American Cancer Society. The next Relay for Life will be held in May 2024, but a kickoff event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16th at 9:30 a.m. at the Westside Church of Christ, located at 7300 Stockdale Hwy.

Juan Villalobos, the leader of the annual event, joined 17 News at Noon with a look ahead at the fundraiser.

