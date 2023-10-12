BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to estimates from the USDA, 30% to 40% of food in the United States ends up in the trash.

This statistic, paired with the knowledge that 116,000 Kern County residents face food insecurity daily, one of the highest rates in California, underline a problem that shows the need for an all-hands-on-deck solution, according to Kern County Public Health Spokesperson Michelle Corson.

Corson joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about KCPH’s “Waste Hunger Not Food” initiative, as well as provide practical ways that anyone can reduce food waste in their own home.

Simple tips such as planning ahead and creating a grocery list, storing different foods in the proper places, freezing veggie scraps to make vegetable broth, making casseroles, soups or a stir-fry with leftover items can be fun and simple ways to be a responsible steward of food resources, as well as save money and require less trips to the grocery store.

Corson also spoke about the USDA’s free FoodKeeper app, which helps users understand food and beverage storage to help maximize the quality and freshness of food products in your home.

View the full interview, watch the video in the player.