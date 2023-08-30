BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local Red Cross volunteer has just returned from Maui, and has some tips on how residents in Kern County can help.

Cindy Huge has returned from the island and joined17 News at Noon to provide some insight on her experience there.

“When I landed, it felt like there was a cloud of sadness over all of Maui,” Huge said. “People, everyone seemed to have lost someone.”

Huge also said that more volunteers are always needed for the American Red Cross, and says the experience is “very rewarding.”

