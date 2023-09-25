BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — September is National Preparedness Month and Red Cross officials say it’s never too late to be ready for an emergency.

To be Red Cross Ready, may sound difficult or time-consuming but, with tips and help from the Red Cross, it’s actually very easy to do, according to Isabel Bravo of the Central California Region of the American Red Cross.

Being Red Cross Ready means having a kit loaded with essential items in the event of a disaster, such as: canned food, first aid kit, medications, 1 gallon of water per person per day and ideally, you want the kit to last three to fourteen days, according to Bravo.

Bravo joined 17 News at Noon to share some pointers on how you can build your emergency survival kit and what you must know to stay safe in an emergency situation.