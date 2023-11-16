BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thanksgiving is coming up one week from this Thursday and that means next Wednesday is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

For the second year in a row, Thanksgiving travel volume in Southern California will break a record.

Doug Shupe with the Auto Club joined 17 News with more information on Thanksgiving holiday travel.

The Auto Club projects that 4.6 million Southern Californians will take a trip, which is a 3% increase from 2022’s number of record travelers.

Nationwide, AAA projects 55.4 million Americans will be traveling.

The TSA is also expecting record volumes through airports.