BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Reading Express returns to Kern County after being discontinued at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the Reading Express started in 2008 and it was the first organization in Kern County to put books on buses for children riding the bus.

Janet Sanders, GET Director of Marketing, and Ian Anderson, Executive Director of the Kern Literacy Council joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the program.