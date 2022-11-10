If you’re doing some fall cleaning and looking to get rid of your bulky items in a fast and responsible manner, “Bakersfield Recycles Day” is the event for you.

Keep Bakersfield Beautiful spokesperson, Ray Scott, joined 17 News at Noon to discuss their upcoming drive-thru recycling event.

America Recycles Day is a signature event for ‘Keep America Beautiful,’ a non-profit organization that aims to end littering, improve recycling, and to beautify American Communities.

Over the last 12 years, Kern County has hosted one the largest volume recycling events in the country. ‘Bakersfield Recycles Day’ is a free drive-thru waste recycling event where participants can safely recycle: electronics, paper shredding (limit to two boxes), used oil filters, metal, appliances and tires.

Participants are welcomed to bring as many items as they’d like. Event staff will unload participants vehicles and take care of all the heavy lifting.

The event is scheduled for Saturday Nov. 15, behind the Mechanics Bank Arena from 8 a.m. to Noon in Bakersfield.